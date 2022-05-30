China lost its title as India’s biggest trading partner to the US last year. Photo: AFP
China urged to deepen Asean ties as US becomes India’s biggest trading partner

  • The value of merchandise trade between the United States and India rose by 48.3 per cent to US$119.4 billion in the 2021-22 financial year
  • Indian imports from China rose 44.4 per cent to US$94.2 billion, but its China-bound shipments grew only 0.3 per cent to US$21.3 billion

Frank TangJi Siqi
Frank Tang in Beijingand Ji Siqi

Updated: 7:30pm, 30 May, 2022

