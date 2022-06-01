Biden administration needs to balance short-term price reduction goals against the longer-term need to address unfair competition from China when considering whether to cut some tariffs on Chinese good, says deputy US Treasury secretary Wally Adeyemo. Photo: AP
US ‘actively considering’ China trade tariffs move, but need to find a balance
- Biden administration needs to balance short-term price goals against the need to address unfair competition, says deputy US Treasury secretary Wally Adeyemo
- Adeyemo’s comments come amid a debate over the merits of reducing some of the tariffs on Chinese imports as a way to ease high inflation
