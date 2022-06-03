US Trade Representative (USTR) Sarah Bianchi told Reuters in an interview that the agency is seeking to address long-term challenges from China and “getting a tariff structure that really makes sense”. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war: ‘all options’ on table in tariff review, Washington seeking ‘structure that makes sense’
- Deputy US Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi says Washington is seeking to address long-term challenges from China and ‘getting a tariff structure that really makes sense’
- US President Joe Biden has said he is considering removing some of the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by predecessor Donald Trump
