US Trade Representative (USTR) Sarah Bianchi told Reuters in an interview that the agency is seeking to address long-term challenges from China and “getting a tariff structure that really makes sense”. Photo: AFP
US Trade Representative (USTR) Sarah Bianchi told Reuters in an interview that the agency is seeking to address long-term challenges from China and “getting a tariff structure that really makes sense”. Photo: AFP
Economy /  Global Economy

US-China trade war: ‘all options’ on table in tariff review, Washington seeking ‘structure that makes sense’

  • Deputy US Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi says Washington is seeking to address long-term challenges from China and ‘getting a tariff structure that really makes sense’
  • US President Joe Biden has said he is considering removing some of the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by predecessor Donald Trump

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:05am, 3 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US Trade Representative (USTR) Sarah Bianchi told Reuters in an interview that the agency is seeking to address long-term challenges from China and “getting a tariff structure that really makes sense”. Photo: AFP
US Trade Representative (USTR) Sarah Bianchi told Reuters in an interview that the agency is seeking to address long-term challenges from China and “getting a tariff structure that really makes sense”. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE