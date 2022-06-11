Workers unload imported goods from one of the China-Europe freight trains at a railway station in Lanzhou, northwest China. Photo: Xinhua
Ukraine war casts shadow over China’s belt and road ties with Russia-led Eurasian trade bloc

  • Collaboration between the Eurasian Economic Framework and Belt and Road Initiative at risk of ‘secondary sanctions’, analysts say
  • Increasingly wary of external uncertainty, China is prioritising risk control and prevention for its belt and road push this year

Kandy Wong
Updated: 12:41am, 11 Jun, 2022

