The issue of fisheries subsidies will be discused at the 12th Ministerial Conference. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explainer |
What is on the agenda at the WTO’s 12th Ministerial Conference in Geneva?
- The World Trade Organization’s (WTO) four-day 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) starts on Sunday in Geneva
- Trade ministers will gather for the first time in four years after the conference was postponed twice due to the coronavirus
