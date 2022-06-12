The issue of fisheries subsidies will be discused at the 12th Ministerial Conference. Photo: EPA-EFE
The issue of fisheries subsidies will be discused at the 12th Ministerial Conference. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  Global Economy

Explainer |
What is on the agenda at the WTO’s 12th Ministerial Conference in Geneva?

  • The World Trade Organization’s (WTO) four-day 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) starts on Sunday in Geneva
  • Trade ministers will gather for the first time in four years after the conference was postponed twice due to the coronavirus

Ananta Agarwal
Ananta Agarwal

Updated: 4:00pm, 12 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The issue of fisheries subsidies will be discused at the 12th Ministerial Conference. Photo: EPA-EFE
The issue of fisheries subsidies will be discused at the 12th Ministerial Conference. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE