There are signs Taiwan’s exports may have peaked, while a new Omicron outbreak is chilling consumption, experts say. Photo: Reuters
There are signs Taiwan’s exports may have peaked, while a new Omicron outbreak is chilling consumption, experts say. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  Global Economy

Coronavirus: Taiwan’s economic outlook dims as Omicron outbreak casts a shadow over growth

  • Analysts say the economic outlook has become more downbeat for Taiwan, with signs exports may have peaked and a new outbreak is chilling consumption
  • Taiwan’s government in late May lowered its full-year economic growth forecast to 3.91 per cent, down from 4.42 per cent which it announced in February

Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings in Taipei

Updated: 8:30pm, 14 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
There are signs Taiwan’s exports may have peaked, while a new Omicron outbreak is chilling consumption, experts say. Photo: Reuters
There are signs Taiwan’s exports may have peaked, while a new Omicron outbreak is chilling consumption, experts say. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE