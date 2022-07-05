Top economic officials from China and the United States held a long-awaited meeting on Tuesday, with the Biden administration reported to be mulling rolling back tariffs on Chinese products to curb its 40-year-high inflation. During the virtual conference at the request of the United States, Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He had a “pragmatic and frank” exchange with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on economic and tariff issues, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. It marked their first call since October. The Chinese side has expressed its concern about the US lifting of tariffs and sanctions imposed on China and fair treatment of Chinese enterprises Xinhua “The two sides had a pragmatic and frank exchange of views on such issues as the macroeconomic situation and the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain. The exchanges were constructive,” Xinhua reported. “The two sides believe that the current world economy is facing severe challenges, and it is of great significance to strengthen the communication and coordination of China-US macro policies, and jointly maintaining the stability of the global industrial chain supply chain is beneficial to China and the US and the world as a whole.” “The Chinese side has expressed its concern about the US lifting of tariffs and sanctions imposed on China and fair treatment of Chinese enterprises. The two sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication.” Was the US-China phase-one trade deal a ‘historic failure’, and what’s next? The phase-one trade deal between China and the US expired in December, tariffs imposed by the Trump administration remaining on more than US$300 billion of Chinese imports. “During the candid and substantive conversation, they discussed macroeconomic and financial developments in the United States and China, the global economic outlook amid rising commodity prices and food security challenges,” said a US Department of the Treasury statement about the talks which is referred to as “part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication”. “Secretary Yellen frankly raised issues of concern including the impact of the Russia’s war against Ukraine on the global economy and unfair, non-market [People’s Republic of China] economic practices. Secretary Yellen noted that she looks forward to future discussion with Vice-Premier Liu.” More to follow …