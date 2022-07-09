Lee Young, South Korea’s small and medium-sized enterprise (SMEs) and startups minister, looks at the production line of Shift By Wire (SBW) motors for vehicles during a media tour at the Samhyun factory in Changwon. Photo: Bloomberg
South Korean firms concerned by China supply-chain disruptions, with ‘chaos’ to continue

  • South Korean firms have identified China as of major concern when it comes to supply chain disruptions
  • Some companies are worried semiconductor production could be disrupted if relations with China soured

Erika Na
Updated: 4:30am, 9 Jul, 2022

