South Koreas Foreign Minister Park Jin shakes hands with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the 23rd ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers Meeting during the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Phnom Penh on Thursday. Photo: AFP
China trade
South Korea’s unprecedented 3-month long trade deficit with China not seen as ‘systematic change’

  • South Korea’s trade with China recorded a US$570 million deficit in July following shortfalls of over US$1 billion in both May and June
  • South Korea’s semiconductor exports to China increased by 10.9 per cent month on month in July, but steel, petrochemical and petroleum products all declined

Erika Na
Updated: 4:30am, 5 Aug, 2022

