South Koreas Foreign Minister Park Jin shakes hands with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the 23rd ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers Meeting during the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Phnom Penh on Thursday. Photo: AFP
South Korea’s unprecedented 3-month long trade deficit with China not seen as ‘systematic change’
- South Korea’s trade with China recorded a US$570 million deficit in July following shortfalls of over US$1 billion in both May and June
- South Korea’s semiconductor exports to China increased by 10.9 per cent month on month in July, but steel, petrochemical and petroleum products all declined
