Beijing could step up pressure on Taiwan but will carefully weigh the pros and cons of reunification by force, experts said, with cross-strait tensions at their highest point in decades after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island last week. Mainland authorities are unlikely to crash Taiwan’s economy, opting instead to target pro-independence politicians and businesses, while trying to win the hearts of the population, analysts said. Prolonged military drills by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are driving speculation in some corners of the market that Beijing is toying with a blockade of the export-reliant island, which would spill over to global shipping and semiconductor businesses. “The mainland authorities have no intention to destroy the Taiwan economy because it would hurt the life of ordinary people,” said Lu Xiang, an expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a Beijing-based governmental think tank. “Even if it comes to the stage that pro-independence diehards must be eliminated, [Beijing] would tackle it and recover economic and social order within the shortest possible time.” Beijing sees Taiwan as a renegade province that must be reunited with the mainland, by force if necessary. However, any attack would be complicated by the potential intervention of the US military. It would also force the mainland to stockpile strategic goods like crude oil, carry out extensive diplomatic efforts and prepare for the possibility of years of Western sanctions. China does not reveal its crude oil reserves, but it is estimated its stockpile, including domestic production and imports, can last for 40-50 days. Lu said the military drills were a show of determination and capacity, and a necessary response to provocations from the United States and Taiwan that challenged the one-China principle. Everything you need to know about trade between mainland China and Taiwan “US politics is so unstable that the Taiwan card may be played frequently. We should stay ready for combat at any time,” he said. Taiwan, whose foreign trade value was US$830 billion last year – more than its gross domestic product (GDP) of US$773 billion – is extremely vulnerable to geopolitical tension and an economic blockade. During the 1996 Taiwan Strait crisis, when Beijing launched ballistic missiles into the waters around Taiwan in protest of former president Lee Teng-hui’s visit to the US, the island reported an exodus of talent and investment and its stock market plunged. Mainland China and Hong Kong account for about 40 per cent of Taiwan’s trade, making it particularly susceptible to economic sanctions. Taiwan’s economy minister Wang Mei-hua said earlier this month that the island’s oil stocks could last 146 days, while natural gas reserves would last about 10. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced last week it would halt imports of citrus fruit, some cold-chain fish and processed food from Taiwan. It also banned exports of natural sand, a material used by the island’s important semiconductor industry. The targeted trade action, however, is relatively limited when compared to the overall value of bilateral trade, which reached US$328 billion last year. Economic and trade links, as well as the exchange of people, used to be key tools for Beijing to maintain relations with the island. The tactic was effective during the pro-Beijing Kuomintang rule in 2008-16, when both sides signed more than 20 economic agreements and bilateral trade boomed. Relations, however, soured after the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party came to power in 2016, which promoted the New Southbound Policy to reduce cross-strait connections. Why China’s war games around Taiwan are different this time In response, Beijing stopped issuing individual travel permits to Taiwan in the summer of 2019. Previously more than 2 million mainland tourists travelled to the island per year. “If the situation is not de-escalated quickly, the economic implications are bound to be larger than the three major crises in the Taiwan Strait in the past,” Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at Natixis, wrote in a note. A potential blockade would affect sectors with a high dependence on semiconductors, something that would also be costly for the mainland, she said. It could also cause energy shipment delays for Asian economies due to shipping detours or reduced speed in the region. “In the medium term, this will accelerate existing trends for different economies and firms to diversify their supply chains,” she said. Goldman Sachs estimated the short-term impact on growth of the recent cross-strait trade restrictions to be less than 0.1 per cent of Taiwanese GDP. However, lasting disruptions to trade could be highly damaging to Taiwan’s economy, with large global repercussions, including in mainland China A government researcher, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said China’s basic logic is that sovereignty is not tradeable. “Judging from military strength, reunification should have been achieved 10 years ago,” the person said. “But there will be many matters to consider, including how to counter the intervention and sanctions of the United States and how to restore the Taiwanese economy.” ‘More local talent’: China’s foreign firms try to replace expats in zero-Covid The researcher said a lightning-fast military operation, rather than a long lasting economic blockade, would be the most likely course of action if Beijing escalated the situation. Beatrice Tsai, chief statistician of Taiwan’s finance ministry, said on Monday that Beijing’s current economic measures are unlikely to have a major impact on bilateral trade and the electronics industries of both sides are highly dependent on each other. “We expect very little chance of China imposing stricter economic sanctions on Taiwanese businesses due to our highly reliant economic relations,” she was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.