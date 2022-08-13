China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) met his South Korea counterpart Park Jin this week in Qingdao, Shandong province. Photo: Xinhua
South Korea’s delicate US-China balancing act as Chip 4, IPEF limits room for Seoul, Beijing to manoeuvre
- South Korea is considered an integral part of the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and Chip 4 alliance
- But Beijing has protested that both are Washington’s plans to contain China and exclude it from various supply chains
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) met his South Korea counterpart Park Jin this week in Qingdao, Shandong province. Photo: Xinhua