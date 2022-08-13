China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) met his South Korea counterpart Park Jin this week in Qingdao, Shandong province. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) met his South Korea counterpart Park Jin this week in Qingdao, Shandong province. Photo: Xinhua
South Korea
Economy /  Global Economy

South Korea’s delicate US-China balancing act as Chip 4, IPEF limits room for Seoul, Beijing to manoeuvre

  • South Korea is considered an integral part of the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and Chip 4 alliance
  • But Beijing has protested that both are Washington’s plans to contain China and exclude it from various supply chains

Erika NaLuna Sun
Erika Na in Hong Kongand Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 5:58am, 13 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) met his South Korea counterpart Park Jin this week in Qingdao, Shandong province. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) met his South Korea counterpart Park Jin this week in Qingdao, Shandong province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE