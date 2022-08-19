The Chinese-funded Myitsone dam in Myanmar was suspended in 2017 in part due to opposition in the Southeast Asian country over plans to hand some of its hydropower back to China. Photo: AFP
China denies Belt and Road Initiative ‘debt trap lie’ as infrastructure spending tops US$1 trillion
- Beijing says it has signed ‘cooperation documents’ with 149 countries and 32 international organisations, while taking on 3,000 projects
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused China of creating a ‘debt trap’ through its Belt and Road Initiative
