The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is a free-trade agreement between the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) members plus Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why haven’t Philippines, Myanmar followed Indonesia and ratified the RCEP trade deal?
- Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is a free-trade agreement including the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)
- Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea are also members of the world’s biggest trade deal, which took effect in most countries at the start of 2021
