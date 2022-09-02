The newly established Beijing Aero Engine Services Company will service the Trent 700, Trent XWB-84 and Trent 1000 engines for the widebody passenger jets that are used in Air China’s fleet. Photo: AFP
Rolls-Royce, Air China set up US$380 million engine service joint venture amid US tech export restrictions, travel curbs
- Air China and Rolls-Royce will establish a new maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in Beijing, which is expected to be fully operational by the mid-2030s
- Beijing Aero Engine Services Company will service the Trent 700, Trent XWB-84 and Trent 1000 engines for the widebody passenger jets that are used in Air China’s fleet
