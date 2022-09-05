More than 90 per cent of the world’s rice is produced and consumed in the Asia-Pacific region. Photo: Reuters
More than 90 per cent of the world’s rice is produced and consumed in the Asia-Pacific region. Photo: Reuters
China food security
Economy /  Global Economy

In India and China, farmers fret as drought and heat threaten rice harvest

  • Drought in China, low rainfall in India and massive monsoon floods in Pakistan are threatening global supplies of the grain
  • China, the world’s largest rice producer and importer, is largely self-sufficient. But drought may affect the coming harvest

Ananta AgarwalRalph Jennings
Ananta Agarwal and Ralph Jennings

Updated: 11:44am, 5 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
More than 90 per cent of the world’s rice is produced and consumed in the Asia-Pacific region. Photo: Reuters
More than 90 per cent of the world’s rice is produced and consumed in the Asia-Pacific region. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE