More than 90 per cent of the world’s rice is produced and consumed in the Asia-Pacific region. Photo: Reuters
In India and China, farmers fret as drought and heat threaten rice harvest
- Drought in China, low rainfall in India and massive monsoon floods in Pakistan are threatening global supplies of the grain
- China, the world’s largest rice producer and importer, is largely self-sufficient. But drought may affect the coming harvest
More than 90 per cent of the world’s rice is produced and consumed in the Asia-Pacific region. Photo: Reuters