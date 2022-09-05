Beijing has high hopes for the e-CNY, which has been piloted across the country and been used by tens of millions of Chinese. Photo: AP
China digital currency: e-CNY offers chance to ‘reshape’ global payments, boost use of yuan, experts say
- Authorities should promote Chinese standards for all digital currencies, which will help expand international use of the yuan, experts say
- Beijing hopes wider use of the e-CNY will temper risks of financial decoupling if Washington moves to exclude China from the dollar system
Beijing has high hopes for the e-CNY, which has been piloted across the country and been used by tens of millions of Chinese. Photo: AP