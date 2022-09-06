The government-sponsored China International Fair for Trade in Services cancelled the forum on cooperation between China and Ukraine on Monday. Photo: AP
Chinese trade expo cancels Ukrainian forum promoting post-invasion investment opportunities
- Organisers of a state-sponsored trade fair in Beijing inexplicably cancelled a forum promoting cooperation between Ukraine and China on Monday
- In a speech expected to be delivered at the forum, Ukrainian diplomats planned to say ‘reconstruction opens vast investment opportunities’
