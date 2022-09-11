The railway would run from Gyirong county in China’s Tibet autonomous region to Nepal’s capital city Kathmandu (pictured). Photo: Bloomberg
Belt and Road Initiative
Economy /  Global Economy

China and Nepal’s rail line must traverse mountains, geopolitical tensions and enormous costs to get off the ground

  • The railway between Tibet autonomous region and Nepal’s capital city Kathmandu has been described as technically one of the most difficult undertakings anywhere
  • Geopolitical tension between India and China, a multibillion dollar price tag and terrain spanning some of the highest mountains in the world are some of the challenges

Ananta Agarwal

Updated: 3:00pm, 11 Sep, 2022

