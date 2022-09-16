Cooperation on climate change had been one of the few bright spots in the relationship between China and the US until recently. Photo: Xinhua
US-China clean energy decoupling ‘nearly impossible’, risks global climate change fight, study says
- Study finds collaboration on low-carbon technologies has manageable risks, while decoupling will slow tech deployment needed for the energy transition
- In some areas, the level of integration is already so great that true decoupling would be ‘nearly impossible’ and create more costs rather than savings
Cooperation on climate change had been one of the few bright spots in the relationship between China and the US until recently. Photo: Xinhua