China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Australian counterpart Penny Wong on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting in Bali in July. Photo: AFP
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Australian counterpart Penny Wong on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting in Bali in July. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations
Economy /  Global Economy

Australian firms seek ‘practical ways’ to boost trade, economic ties amid Beijing, Canberra tensions

  • Relations between Canberra and Beijing have been tense since Australia called for an international inquiry into the origin of the coronavirus in April 2020
  • The move sparked a furious response from Beijing, with China later imposing trade restrictions on billions of dollars worth of Australian exports

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee

Updated: 5:13am, 17 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Australian counterpart Penny Wong on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting in Bali in July. Photo: AFP
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Australian counterpart Penny Wong on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting in Bali in July. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE