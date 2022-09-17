China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Australian counterpart Penny Wong on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting in Bali in July. Photo: AFP
Australian firms seek ‘practical ways’ to boost trade, economic ties amid Beijing, Canberra tensions
- Relations between Canberra and Beijing have been tense since Australia called for an international inquiry into the origin of the coronavirus in April 2020
- The move sparked a furious response from Beijing, with China later imposing trade restrictions on billions of dollars worth of Australian exports
