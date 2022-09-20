The volume of Russian LNG exports to China rose by 28.5 per cent in the first eight months year on year.
China’s Russian gas imports jump in first 8 months, while LNG exports hit record levels amid supply diversions
- China’s natural gas imports from Russia via pipeline almost tripled in the first eight months to US$2.39 billion
- China exported US$448 million worth of LNG to Europe, Japan, South Korea and Thailand over the same period
