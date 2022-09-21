Europe is looking to establish Western-friendly semiconductor supply chains to prevent disruptions from Chinese military tensions with Taiwan. Photo: TSMC
Europe eyes new ‘non-China’ supply chains as Taiwan tensions stoke semiconductor worries
- Analysts expect Europe to rework its semiconductor import routes so that chips flow through a Western-friendly network of countries and contract manufacturers
- European firms buys 80 to 95 per cent of manufactured chips from outside the European Union, especially Taiwan, making them vulnerable to disruptions
