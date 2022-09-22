Chinese economists have pushed back at World Bank president David Malpass’ claim that Beijing has not delivered enough economic stimulus during the current international slowdown.
China's economic recovery
World Bank’s David Malpass on China’s stimulus resistance ‘out of touch with reality’

  • World Bank president David Malpass’ criticism is ‘ungrounded’ and he may not be fully informed about the country’s economic situation, economists say
  • China has shown monetary restraint, but analysts point to 1 trillion yuan (US$141.1 billion) policy package and cuts to benchmark loan and mortgage rates

Updated: 9:00pm, 22 Sep, 2022

