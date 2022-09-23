Premier Li Keqiang told Japanese business community representatives during an online meeting on Thursday that China will deepen its reform and opening up to attract more foreign investment. Photo: Xinhua
China’s foreign investment door ‘will only open wider and wider’, Premier Li Keqiang insists
- Premier Li Keqiang told Japanese business community representatives that China will deepen its reform and opening up to attract more foreign investment
- Foreign business groups in China have been increasingly raising concerns over the mounting challenges of operating in the world’s second-largest economy this year
Premier Li Keqiang told Japanese business community representatives during an online meeting on Thursday that China will deepen its reform and opening up to attract more foreign investment. Photo: Xinhua