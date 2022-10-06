The Heihe-Blagoveshchensk bridge over the Amur River between Russia and China was opened in June. Photo: Tatiana Simes
China trade
Chinese investment in Russia’s resource-rich Far East is growing, but Western sanctions are clouding the outlook

  • A number of joint infrastructure projects between China and Russia have been completed in the resource-rich Far East region in recent months
  • Analysts say Chinese investment is to make imports of Russian oil, natural gas and farm goods easier, but no major projects are on the horizon

Frank Tang in Beijingand Orange Wang

Updated: 8:00am, 6 Oct, 2022

