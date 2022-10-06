The Heihe-Blagoveshchensk bridge over the Amur River between Russia and China was opened in June. Photo: Tatiana Simes
Chinese investment in Russia’s resource-rich Far East is growing, but Western sanctions are clouding the outlook
- A number of joint infrastructure projects between China and Russia have been completed in the resource-rich Far East region in recent months
- Analysts say Chinese investment is to make imports of Russian oil, natural gas and farm goods easier, but no major projects are on the horizon
