The IMF has increased its 2022 economic growth forecasts for Asian tech manufacturers South Korea and Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan, South Korea GDP growth forecasts raised by IMF amid brisk chip sales and strong US dollar
- The International Monetary Fund has forecast Taiwan’s gross domestic product will grow 3.3 per cent this year, up from a 3.2 per cent prediction in April
- The Washington-based institution forecast South Korea’s economy to grow 2.6 per cent, slightly higher than the 2.5 per cent figure cited half a year ago
