Beijing responded swiftly to Canberra’s call for an independent inquiry into the origins of Covid-19 in China on 2020, imposing punitive trade actions targeting Australian commodities from coal to barley, lobsters and wine.
China remains Australia’s ‘important trading partner’ despite tensions, decrease seen as ‘unimaginable’
- Australian trade official Elisabeth Bowes said that China’s ‘enormous economy’ makes it ‘unimaginable’ to think it will not remain an ‘important trading partner’
- Ties hit rock bottom during the height of the coronavirus in 2020 when Australia called for an independent inquiry into its origins in China
Beijing responded swiftly to Canberra’s call for an independent inquiry into the origins of Covid-19 in China on 2020, imposing punitive trade actions targeting Australian commodities from coal to barley, lobsters and wine.