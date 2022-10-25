Taiwan’s industrial output index lost 4.8 per cent last month compared to a year earlier following 31 months of year-on-year growth. Photo: Shutterstock
Taiwan’s industrial output index lost 4.8 per cent last month compared to a year earlier following 31 months of year-on-year growth. Photo: Shutterstock
Taiwan
Economy /  Global Economy

Taiwan’s first industrial output fall in 2.5 years sign ‘Asia is slowing down’, with ‘darker picture’ ahead

  • Taiwan’s industrial output index lost 4.8 per cent last month compared to a year earlier following 31 months of year-on-year growth
  • Production in South Korea and Singapore has also eased due to weak consumer demand caused by the war in Ukraine, high inflation and fallout from China’s zero-Covid policy

Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings

Updated: 6:31pm, 25 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan’s industrial output index lost 4.8 per cent last month compared to a year earlier following 31 months of year-on-year growth. Photo: Shutterstock
Taiwan’s industrial output index lost 4.8 per cent last month compared to a year earlier following 31 months of year-on-year growth. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE