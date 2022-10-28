Flagship carrier Korean Air, as well as Asiana Airlines, have slowly been resuming their flights from Incheon International Airport, although none of South Korea’s budget carriers have resumed services with China. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korean airlines slowly resume China services, but passenger traffic still down over 95 per cent
- Over 1,600 flights travelled between South Korea and China in September, carrying over 50,000 passengers, up from August, according to official figures from Seoul
- But the traffic is still down considerably after 10,261 flights carried 1.47 million passages in November 2019 before the start of the coronavirus pandemic
