Transmission equipment at Sakai solar power plant in Bimbo, Central African Republic. Photo: Xinhua
China’s pledge to help Africa overcome climate change lays ground for green investment boom
- China pledged last month to pursue ‘cooperation’ with 19 African nations on climate change and green energy development
- The green potential of China’s pledge will depend on the willingness of local leaders to focus on sustainable outcomes, analyst says
Transmission equipment at Sakai solar power plant in Bimbo, Central African Republic. Photo: Xinhua