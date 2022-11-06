Transmission equipment at Sakai solar power plant in Bimbo, Central African Republic. Photo: Xinhua
Transmission equipment at Sakai solar power plant in Bimbo, Central African Republic. Photo: Xinhua
Belt and Road Initiative
Economy /  Global Economy

China’s pledge to help Africa overcome climate change lays ground for green investment boom

  • China pledged last month to pursue ‘cooperation’ with 19 African nations on climate change and green energy development
  • The green potential of China’s pledge will depend on the willingness of local leaders to focus on sustainable outcomes, analyst says

Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings and Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 7:30pm, 6 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Transmission equipment at Sakai solar power plant in Bimbo, Central African Republic. Photo: Xinhua
Transmission equipment at Sakai solar power plant in Bimbo, Central African Republic. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE