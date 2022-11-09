Apple’s iPhone exports from India reportedly crossed US$1 billion between May and September this year, which was regarded as “healthy growth” in the company’s manufacturing export scale. Photo: AFP
US firms increasingly eyeing manufacturing ‘backups’ as China’s zero-Covid policy accelerates reshoring
- Vietnam, Thailand, Mexico, India and South Korea are seen as ‘prime candidates’ for a so-called China plus one strategy to diversify manufacturing
- Reshoring activities were heavily seen in 2018 and 2019, when the US-China trade war hit American manufacturers with import tariffs of up to 25 per cent
Apple’s iPhone exports from India reportedly crossed US$1 billion between May and September this year, which was regarded as “healthy growth” in the company’s manufacturing export scale. Photo: AFP