Taiwan’s exports totalled US$39.93 billion in October, down by 0.5 per cent year on year, but up 6 per cent on September. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan’s exports totalled US$39.93 billion in October, down by 0.5 per cent year on year, but up 6 per cent on September. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan economy
Economy /  Global Economy

Taiwan’s exports to Chinese mainland, Hong Kong fall 9.2 per cent in October amid weak demand

  • Taiwan’s exports totalled US$39.93 billion in October, down by 0.5 per cent year on year, but up 6 per cent on September
  • Orders from Taiwan’s biggest buyer, mainland China and Hong Kong, reached US$14.72 billion last month, down 9.2 per cent year on year

Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings

Updated: 7:30pm, 8 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan’s exports totalled US$39.93 billion in October, down by 0.5 per cent year on year, but up 6 per cent on September. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan’s exports totalled US$39.93 billion in October, down by 0.5 per cent year on year, but up 6 per cent on September. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE