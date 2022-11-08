Taiwan’s exports totalled US$39.93 billion in October, down by 0.5 per cent year on year, but up 6 per cent on September. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan’s exports to Chinese mainland, Hong Kong fall 9.2 per cent in October amid weak demand
- Taiwan’s exports totalled US$39.93 billion in October, down by 0.5 per cent year on year, but up 6 per cent on September
- Orders from Taiwan’s biggest buyer, mainland China and Hong Kong, reached US$14.72 billion last month, down 9.2 per cent year on year
Taiwan’s exports totalled US$39.93 billion in October, down by 0.5 per cent year on year, but up 6 per cent on September. Photo: Bloomberg