During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in September, China signed over 30 two-way agreements across various sectors with the Central Asian governments, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Kremlin/dpa
During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in September, China signed over 30 two-way agreements across various sectors with the Central Asian governments, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Kremlin/dpa
China-Russia relations
Economy /  Global Economy

China could ‘opens doors’ to Central Asia amid growing discontent with Russia’s ‘Putin Doctrine’

  • Russia’s war in Ukraine has increased reservations among governments in Central Asia, with Moscow ‘not enjoying the former hegemonic power’ it once did
  • This is providing China with an opening to further grow its footprint in the region, according to an Atlantic Council panel discussion this week

Connor Mycroft
Connor Mycroft

Updated: 11:00pm, 11 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in September, China signed over 30 two-way agreements across various sectors with the Central Asian governments, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Kremlin/dpa
During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in September, China signed over 30 two-way agreements across various sectors with the Central Asian governments, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Kremlin/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE