During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in September, China signed over 30 two-way agreements across various sectors with the Central Asian governments, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Kremlin/dpa
China could ‘opens doors’ to Central Asia amid growing discontent with Russia’s ‘Putin Doctrine’
- Russia’s war in Ukraine has increased reservations among governments in Central Asia, with Moscow ‘not enjoying the former hegemonic power’ it once did
- This is providing China with an opening to further grow its footprint in the region, according to an Atlantic Council panel discussion this week
