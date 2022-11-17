To improve its trade balance, South Korea must expand exports of hi-tech intermediate goods that China depends on, a leading business group says. Photo: Bloomberg
To improve its trade balance, South Korea must expand exports of hi-tech intermediate goods that China depends on, a leading business group says. Photo: Bloomberg
China trade
Economy /  Global Economy

South Korea’s trade deficit with China sparks calls for innovation, expansion of hi-tech exports

  • The Korean International Trade Association says the country must expand exports of hi-tech intermediate goods China depends on to improve trade balance
  • It also recommended South Korea target growing demand among China’s middle class of consumers and consider entering more second- and third-tier cities

Erika Na
Erika Na

Updated: 9:00am, 17 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
To improve its trade balance, South Korea must expand exports of hi-tech intermediate goods that China depends on, a leading business group says. Photo: Bloomberg
To improve its trade balance, South Korea must expand exports of hi-tech intermediate goods that China depends on, a leading business group says. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE