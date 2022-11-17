To improve its trade balance, South Korea must expand exports of hi-tech intermediate goods that China depends on, a leading business group says. Photo: Bloomberg
South Korea’s trade deficit with China sparks calls for innovation, expansion of hi-tech exports
- The Korean International Trade Association says the country must expand exports of hi-tech intermediate goods China depends on to improve trade balance
- It also recommended South Korea target growing demand among China’s middle class of consumers and consider entering more second- and third-tier cities
To improve its trade balance, South Korea must expand exports of hi-tech intermediate goods that China depends on, a leading business group says. Photo: Bloomberg