US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen atteneded a series of meeting in Bali this week. Photo: AP
China, US discuss ‘global macroeconomic, financial challenges’ and ‘economic prospects’ as top officials meet
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and People’s Bank of China (PBOC) governor Yi Gang met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit on Wednesday
- It represented the first such high-level contact in four months and came after President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Joe Biden also met at the G20 on Monday
