The European Union’s ambassador to China Jorge Toledo Albinana says Beijing must help ease the debt burden among developing countries. Photo: Handout
EU calls on China to ‘live up to’ debt relief responsibilities, as burden rises in developing world

  • The European Union’s ambassador in Beijing says China should live up to its debt-relief responsibilities in the developing world
  • China, the developing world’s single largest creditor after the World Bank, has been criticised for a lack of transparency around its debt restructurings

Frank Tang
Frank Tang

Updated: 10:15pm, 17 Nov, 2022

