China’s slowing economy and weak demand is also weighing on Indian exports. Photo: AFP
China’s slowing economy and weak demand is also weighing on Indian exports. Photo: AFP
China-India relations
Economy /  Global Economy

China’s Covid shift fails to ease ‘deep concern’ in India about supply chain problems

  • China is an important source of raw materials, components and even finished products like IT hardware and laptops for Indian manufacturers
  • Indian traders have begun importing good from China weeks in advance amid lingering concern authorities will continue with snap lockdowns

Ananta Agarwal
Ananta Agarwal

Updated: 9:00am, 7 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s slowing economy and weak demand is also weighing on Indian exports. Photo: AFP
China’s slowing economy and weak demand is also weighing on Indian exports. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE