Vice-Premier Liu He made the remarks in a written speech to a China-European Union dialogue on Thursday. Photo: AP
China’s economic tsar ‘highly confident’ of recovery in 2023, mulls property sector support
- Vice-Premier Liu He made the remarks in a written speech to a China-European Union dialogue on Thursday
- Chinese ambassador to United States Qin Gang also met US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday in Washington
