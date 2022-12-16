Retail giant Walmart aims to grow its more than 30 China outlets at least by 2028. Photo: AP
US firms in China will see ‘no light at the end of the tunnel’ in 2023, business council says
- Douglas Barry, communications and publications vice-president with the US-China Business Council in Washington, expects 2023 to be a very difficult year
- On Thursday, the US Department of Commerce added 36 Chinese firms to its entity list in a move to curb Beijing’s ability to leverage technologies for military use
