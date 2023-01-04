The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates to between 4.25 per cent and 4.5 per cent in December, marking the seventh consecutive increase following four straight three-quarter point increases. Photo: EPA-EFE
US investors set to remain cool on China until after 2024 with ‘short-term return potential not optimistic’
- Number of deals involving US-based acquirers or investors related to Chinese targets decreased from 96 between January and November in 2021 to 45 last year
- Momentum is expected to return in 2024 amid an improving macro-environment, with the US presidential election set to take place in November next year
The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates to between 4.25 per cent and 4.5 per cent in December, marking the seventh consecutive increase following four straight three-quarter point increases. Photo: EPA-EFE