Many in Vietnam say the US-China trade war spawned the country’s biggest inflow of manufacturing from China. Illustration: Henry Wong
Many in Vietnam say the US-China trade war spawned the country’s biggest inflow of manufacturing from China. Illustration: Henry Wong
China manufacturing
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Economy /  Global Economy

How China’s zero-Covid policy triggered a new wave of investor interest in Vietnam

  • Vietnam emerged as an alternative manufacturing base to China during the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies
  • Another wave of interest kicked off after Vietnam reopened it borders in March 2022 while China remained sealed off to the world

Erika Na
Erika Na in Tay Ninh province, Vietnam

Updated: 11:00am, 4 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Many in Vietnam say the US-China trade war spawned the country’s biggest inflow of manufacturing from China. Illustration: Henry Wong
Many in Vietnam say the US-China trade war spawned the country’s biggest inflow of manufacturing from China. Illustration: Henry Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE