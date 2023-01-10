China’s state planner is reported to have held talks with four state-owned importers over the lifting of a 2020 ban on Australian thermal and coking coal. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations
China-Australia relations: firms must ‘make own decisions’ whether to buy Australian coal, ambassador says

  • Ambassador Xiao Qian says Australia-China relations had a ‘turnaround’ and a ‘very positive year’ following the election of Anthony Albanese’s government in 2022
  • China’s state planner is reported to have held talks with state-owned importers last week over the lifting of an unofficial ban on Australian thermal and coking coal

Updated: 1:28pm, 10 Jan, 2023

China’s state planner is reported to have held talks with four state-owned importers over the lifting of a 2020 ban on Australian thermal and coking coal. Photo: AFP
