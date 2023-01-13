Long Dingbin (second from right), China’s envoy at its Consulate-General in Perth, visited the Geraldton Fishermen’s Cooperative on Tuesday. Photo: qq.com
China-Australia relations: envoy’s rock lobster visit raises hopes of further easing of trade bans
- Long Dingbin, China’s envoy at its Perth consulate, visited the world’s largest exporter of Australian rock lobsters after reports an unofficial ban on coal will be lifted
- Visit took place on the same day Beijing’s ambassador said that China and Australia will ‘come back to a normal kind of relationship’ amid an easing of tensions
