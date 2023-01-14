The Port of Keelung in Taiwan. Taiwan and the US began talks under the 21st century initiative in June last year. Photo: Bloomberg
The Port of Keelung in Taiwan. Taiwan and the US began talks under the 21st century initiative in June last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan economy
Economy /  Global Economy

US, Taiwan expected to pursue lightweight trade deal as mainland China watches on

  • While Taiwan has long sought a free-trade deal with the US, analysts do not see a breakthrough before the island’s presidential elections next year
  • Negotiations under the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade began in June last year as both sides’ relations deteriorated with mainland China

Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings in Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Updated: 7:00am, 14 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Port of Keelung in Taiwan. Taiwan and the US began talks under the 21st century initiative in June last year. Photo: Bloomberg
The Port of Keelung in Taiwan. Taiwan and the US began talks under the 21st century initiative in June last year. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE