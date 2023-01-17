Terry McCartin, assistant US trade representative for China affairs, led the 20-person US delegation for the second round of in-person talks. Photo: CNA
US, Taiwan ‘exchange views’ during ‘satisfactory’ talks toward landmark trade deal

  • Second round of in-person talks came after Washington and Taipei agreed in June to pursue the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade
  • Taiwan points to ‘possibility of signing early-harvest deals’ on various traded goods

Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings in Taipei, Taiwan

Updated: 10:03pm, 17 Jan, 2023

