Taiwan’s economy grew 2.43 per cent last year, below the government forecast of 3.06 per cent. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s economy contracts for first time since 2016 as global demand for hi-tech exports cools
- Gross domestic product declined 0.86 per cent in the October-to-December quarter from a year earlier, the first quarterly contraction in more than six years
- Looking ahead, analysts see a bumpy first half of the year as key export markets the United States and Europe enter a ‘recessionary environment
