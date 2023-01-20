A tourist taking in the sunset at Green Island in Taitung. Photo: Xinhua
Taiwan county billed as a Bali alternative seeks to make island digital nomad friendly amid talent shortage

  • Some Taiwanese local authorities, including Taitung county, are taking steps to attract digital nomads as a way of bolstering the local economy
  • But remote workers say Taiwan must provide smoother banking services, visas and easier access to housing if it wants to compete internationally

Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings in Taitung County, Taiwan

Updated: 10:37am, 20 Jan, 2023

