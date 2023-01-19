Workers perform quality checks on Vsmart smartphones on the production line at the VinSmart factory, operated by Vingroup JSC in Hanoi. Photo: Bloomberg
How Vietnam is learning from the ‘extravagance and consequences’ of China’s industrialisation
- Vietnam is taking note of China’s rapid industrialisation as it positions itself to benefit from multinationals looking to diversify from the mainland
- Though Vietnam has a young workforce, improving workers’ productivity and boosting innovation will be crucial if it wants hi-tech and greener development
