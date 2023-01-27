Hyundai Motor vehicles bound for shipment parked at the company’s Ulsan plant in South Korea. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s ‘sharp increase’ in car exports leaves South Korea searching for a solution

  • Competition is expected to intensify for South Korean car companies as Chinese firms increase exports with governmental support
  • South Korea can boost competitiveness and develop new markets by signing trade deals and incentivising investment, carmakers say

Erika Na
Erika Na

Updated: 4:30am, 27 Jan, 2023

