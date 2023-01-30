In this edition of the Global Impact newsletter, we look at the joy, fear and optimism across Asia as Chinese tourists returned after China dropped its inbound quarantine restrictions on January 8. Photo: Xinhua
Global Impact: China’s reopening met with mixed feelings across Asia as Chinese tourists return
- Global Impact is a fortnightly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world
- In this edition, we look at the joy, fear and optimism across Asia as Chinese tourists returned after China dropped its inbound quarantine restrictions on January 8
In this edition of the Global Impact newsletter, we look at the joy, fear and optimism across Asia as Chinese tourists returned after China dropped its inbound quarantine restrictions on January 8. Photo: Xinhua